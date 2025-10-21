Georgia Power asks for $15 billion to produce more energy for data centers across state

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is asking the Public Service Commission to approve more than $15 billion to produce more power for projects like data centers.

The plan from Georgia Power wants to produce 9,900 megawatts of new power— roughly equal to the output of 10 Plant Vogtles’ nuclear reactors. About 80% of that projected increase in demand is from data centers.

Georgia Power says it’s the data centers, not people, who would foot the bill.

But opponents believe Georgia Power is overestimating the needed energy for the future, and that it will be people paying the price.

