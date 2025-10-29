Atlanta ‘The Parent Trap’ actress hospitalized after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ injury

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — On Tuesday night, celebrities took to the ballroom for Halloween-inspired routines on “Dancing with the Stars,” but one actress was noticeably absent.

Elaine Hendrix, an actress with ties to Atlanta and best known for “The Parent Trap,” did not compete on Tuesday’s live episode on Channel 2.

Instead, host Alfonso Ribeiro informed the audience that Hendrix had injured herself earlier in the day.

Video of the 54-year-old’s Tuesday morning rehearsal with her professional partner, Alan Bersten, showed her in pain and complaining about her ribs.

She was carried from the ballroom on a gurney and taken away by an ambulance.

Since she could not perform, the judges scored her last full rehearsal, giving her a 32 out of 40.

Bersten, after receiving their scores, confirmed he’d spoken with Hendrix and that she is doing well and is excited to get back in the ballroom.

Ribeiro confirmed that doctors have cleared her to return to the competition should the couple survive Tuesday’s elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

