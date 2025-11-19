Atlanta ‘The Parent Trap’ actress advances to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An actress with ties to Atlanta is one step closer to the “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball Trophy.

Elaine Hendrix, who is best known for “The Parent Trap,” survived Tuesday night’s semifinal and will be dancing in the ballroom on finale night on Channel 2.

If she wins, Hendrix, 54, will be the oldest winner in the show’s history.

[READ: Atlanta ‘The Parent Trap’ actress lighting up the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom]

Hendrix and her professional partner, Alan Bersten, 31, earned their perfect score of the season with a paso doble to Prince’s “When Doves Cry” on Tuesday night.

For next week’s finale, all five remaining couples will perform three dances, one selected by one of the judges, an instant dance and their freestyle routine.

She’ll face off with the remaining celebrities: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media influencer Alix Earle, reality TV star Dylan Efron and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier in the season, Hendrix, who graduated from Northside School of Performing Arts, now known as North Atlanta High School spoke with Channel 2 Action News about making a comeback to dancing after a career-ending injury.

She initially pursued a career in modeling and dancing, but a car accident while she was riding a bicycle forced her to pivot.

“I’m doing it for the fans, and especially women, you know, of a certain age, and young girls who can, like look up and go, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’” Hendrix said.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group