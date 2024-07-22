What do young voters think about Vice President Harris’ likely bid for presidency?

KENNESAW, Ga. — Now that Vice President Harris is the likely Democratic nominee for president, will more younger voters turn out to support her, or former President Trump?

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at Kennesaw State University in Marietta on Monday, where young Democrats said the turnabout is really going to shake up the race.

Many state Republican leaders say Donald Trump will win in November regardless who is the Democratic nominee.

But some students said Biden’s withdrawal from the race will draw in a lot of young voters.

“It’s really going to give people energy, honestly,” Davante Jennings of the Young Democrats of Georgia said. “Just because we have a fresh face, I think honestly a woman of color. Another reason too: Reproductive rights being on the ballot. That’s the perfect person to put up for us now.”

Jennings said Biden’s decision to step down and his endorsement of Harris will re-write the campaign narrative, attracting more to participate in the election process and ultimately vote.

“There’s a bigger chunk of young voters in Georgia under 45, 2.5 million voters, and I think we will have more motivation around the Vice President than around Joe Biden,” JP Pham with the Young Democrats of Cobb County said.

But voters Amaya Banks don’t think the Vice President at the top of the ticket will do much to bring a wave of reluctant young voters.

“I think if they are planning on voting, I don’t think Kamala jumping into the race is going to motivate them to vote,” Banks said.

