New poll from AJC and UGA finds Donald Trump would have lead over Kamala Harris in GA

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a University of Georgia poll Sunday night hours after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

On Sunday afternoon, Biden answered calls from Democratic Party members to step down. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket, although Democrats won’t vote on a nominee until its convention in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AJC and UGA conducted a poll from July 9 to July 18 and asked 1,000 likely Georgia voters a series of questions about their views of Biden, Harris and former president Donald Trump.

The survey posed a hypothetical question if the election was today and between Trump and Harris, who would the voter choose?

The poll found that Trump would have a 50.5% to 45.9% lead over Harris in Georgia if the two were to face each other. The poll had 2% of participants answer they were undecided and 1% who said they would go for another candidate.

UGA pollsters also found that Harris was polling higher than Biden for Democrat and Black voters in the state.

AJC and UGA poll on Harris vs Trump in Georgia

UGA political scientist Trey Hood oversaw the most recent polling and said the hypothetical question could reset now that Harris is in the running for the Democratic ticket.

“There’s going to be many decisions made by different people that are going to interact with one another, and who knows what the effects of all those decisions are going to be,” Hood told the AJC on Sunday. “We don’t have enough information, including a definitive Democratic candidate, yet to really say a whole lot.”

Click here to see the full poll data and responses. The AJC and UGA noted that part of the survey did take place the day Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania and over the days following the assassination attempt.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

President Joe Biden bows out of 2024 presidential race, endorses VP Harris

©2024 Cox Media Group