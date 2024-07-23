Was your flight impacted by the global IT outage? Here’s what Clark Howard says you need to do

ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there are lessons every consumer needs to take away from the global IT outage when it comes to travel.

Clark says if you have been affected by the Delta “meltdown”, here’s what you need to do.

First, get your receipts together and file for compensation.

Delta has a place on their website to file claims.

Then file a complaint at www.dot.gov and Delta will have to respond.

Clark said you need to book alternative transportation like a rental car.

If an airline does not have a reasonably-priced new flight you can always try to drive to your destination.

Clark said when he was stuck in a similar situation, he looked at cars, buses, and other flights.

It didn’t work out for him that time, but he said you’ve at least got to try.

Of course that does not apply to people who are current stuck because there are no rental cars available due to overwhelming demand.

Clark also said if you can help it, you should never check a bag when you fly.

“If I can’t it in a carry-on, it does not go,” Clark said. “It is easy to travel carry-on only.”

Lost bags are up 75% this year according to new industry data.

