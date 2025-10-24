Video shows neighbors rescue Atlanta officer after he crashed into house, sparking fire

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was rescued by neighbors after crashing his car while responding to a call Monday night.

Officer Malik Safi is now recovering in the hospital from serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident occurred when Safi was responding to a call on Monday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Safi’s vehicle crashed, trapping him inside.

A homeowner and two neighbors who witnessed the crash rushed to help and got him out of the wreckage.

Video posted on TikTok shows neighbors running to the scene to assist.

Channel 2 Action News obtained 911 calls from people who saw the accident.

911 Operator: “Is it on the street, or is it coming from a building?”

Caller: “It’s coming from somebody’s house. A police officer ran into the house. It’s, it’s on fire!”

Safi is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department has not released further details about the incident, but confirmed Safi remains in serious condition.

