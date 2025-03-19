VIDEO: Murder suspect narrowly missed being hit by car during foot chase with APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released bodycam and dashcam video of a man wanted for a Philadelphia murder that occurred in 2021 being taken into custody.

On Wednesday, APD released video of the March 8 arrest of Justin Smith.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Oak Street in southwest Atlanta on a 2017 Chevy Equinox after being alerted that the car did not have a valid registration.

The driver, who was later identified as Smith, told police his name was Prince Kareem. Officers said when they ran the name in the system, no results came back. Officers decided to detain him while they investigated.

However, when officers tried to detain Smith, he ran.

Bodycam video shows Smith narrowly missing being hit by a car in an attempt to get away from police. APD took Smith into custody.

Police later learned Smith had a federal arrest out of Philadelphia, Pa. for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Philadelphia police said Justin Smith is accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Dianna Brice, who was three months pregnant. Brice was reported missing to Upper Darby Police on March 30, 2021, after being seen with Smith earlier in the day. Police said Brice had last been seen at 1 p.m. that Tuesday along with Smith.

Smith’s car was found burning later that day and Brice’s body was found on April 5, 2021 in southwest Philadelphia with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

On April 9, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith in connection to Brice’s murder.

Atlanta police charged Smith with no tag/no decal and use of a fraudulent license/ ID. He was booked into the city of Atlanta Jail and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Smith’s arrest.

