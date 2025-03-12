Man wanted for murder in Philadelpha caught in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man wanted for murder after allegedly killing a pregnant woman in Philadelphia in 2021 has been caught in Atlanta.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Justin Smith is accused of killing Dianna Brice, who was 21 at the time and three months pregnant.

Brice was reported missing to Upper Darby Police on March 30, 2021 after being seen with Smith earlier in the day.

Police said Brice had last been seen at 1 p.m. that Tuesday along with Smith.

Smith’s car was found burning later that day and Brice was found dead in southwest Philadelphia with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

On April 9, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith in connection to Brice’s homicide.

Philadelphia police said on March 9, a traffic stop for expired registration by Atlanta police ended up with Smith leading officers on a vehicle chase, then a foot chase, before he was apprehended and identified.

Smith is now being held on murder charges and will be taken back to Philadelphia for prosecution.

