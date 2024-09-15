VIDEO: Family Dollar burglar smashes glass door, steals cigarettes, glasses

ATLANTA — Police have launched an investigation after a suspect was caught on camera smashing his way inside a southwest Atlanta Family Dollar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police said the burglary occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 6 at the Family Dollar on Cascade Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is caught on camera breaking the front glass and walking inside the store.

According to APD, the suspect stole 16 packs of cigarettes and a pair of sunglasses.

The suspect is described as wearing a camouflage covering, a pair of black and white Adidas pants, and a pair of light-colored Yeezy slides.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta woman says criminals cleared out her bank account right after her bonus was deposited

©2024 Cox Media Group