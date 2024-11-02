Vice President Kamala Harris makes what could be last visit to Georgia before Election Day

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and their running mates have made it clear over the past weeks that the State of Georgia is a priority for them.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday as Harris made what could be her last visit to the Peach State before Election Day next week.

Channel 2 Action News was the only TV station there as Harris got off of Air Force Two at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was greeted by Georgia dignitaries. Elliot and our photojournalist were able to ride in Harris’ motorcade to the rally.

At the rally, she made her final argument to thousands of Georgians on why they should elect her and not her opponent.

“Alright, Atlanta! Are we ready to do this? Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win?” she said to the crowd.

The vice president hit on her usual campaign themes like tax cuts for the middle class, a federal ban on corporate price gouging on groceries and protections for reproductive rights.

Georgia is one of a handful of battleground states that many pollsters consider a toss-up between Harris and Trump.

More than half of registered Georgia voters cast their ballots during the early voting period, but Harris wants those who haven’t yet voted to head to the polls on Tuesday.

“As president, I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the challenges that you face. I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress,” she told supporters.

Polls show Trump with a razor-thin lead over Harris in Georgia, but it is well within the margin of error.

After her speech in Atlanta, the vice president made her way to North Carolina, another battleground state.

Former President Trump will make a campaign stop in Atlanta on Sunday.

