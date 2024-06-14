Vice President Harris coming to Atlanta for 100 Black Men Conference

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be arriving in Atlanta on Friday morning for multiple events she’ll be attending in the city.

Harris will be speaking at attending part of the 100 Black Men of America’s 38th Annual Conference as part of her national Economic Opportunity Tour in the afternoon.

While Harris is expected to arrive ahead of her afternoon speaking engagement at the conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilwoman Collier Overstreet will be attending a campaign event to kick off President Joe Biden and Harris’ senior citizen community campaign, Seniors For Biden.

According to the seniors event advisory, the event will see speakers pushing back on recent comments the campaign said were attacks by former President Donald Trump on Social Security and Medicare and highlighting the administration’s efforts to help senior citizens.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Harris will be back in Atlanta early next week with rapper Quavo to discuss preventing gun violence at the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit.

