VP Kamala Harris to visit metro Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit metro Atlanta this week.

The White House confirmed Harris will be in Atlanta on Friday as part of her “Economic Opportunity Tour.” During her visit, she will participate in a panel at the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. annual conference.

No other details have been released.

Friday’s visit will be the vice president’s fourth trip to Georgia this year.

She first visited Atlanta in January then Savannah a month later in February. Harris returned to Atlanta in April to highlight a $158 million grant the city received toward “The Stitch.”

The project looks to reconnect neighborhoods split apart by the construction of the downtown connector.

After her most recent visit, Georgia’s Republican party chair Josh McKoon sent a statement: “No amount of visits to Georgia will erase the damage done by their policies. Georgians are looking forward to a second Trump administration and a return to an economy that works for everyone.”

With Georgia expected to be a battleground state once again, visits from the campaigns for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will certainly pick up over the next few months.

Biden and Trump agreed to meet in Atlanta on June 27 for a presidential debate at CNN Studios in midtown Atlanta.

