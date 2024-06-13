Vice President Kamala Harris to make 2nd Atlanta visit in a week

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a visit to Atlanta on Friday, but her office is now announcing she’ll come back next week.

The vice president will return to Atlanta on Tuesday, marking her second visit in less than a week.

She will join Migos rapper and metro Atlanta Quavo to discuss preventing gun violence at the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit.

Fellow Migos rapper, and Quavo’s nephew, Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. The summit and moderated panel featuring Vice President Harris is scheduled for Takeoff’s birthday.

This will mark the vice president’s fifth visit to Georgia this year and her 14th visit since being sworn in.

The White House confirmed her Friday visit is part of her “Economic Opportunity Tour.” During her visit, she will participate in a panel at the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. annual conference.

She first visited Atlanta in January then Savannah a month later in February. Harris returned to Atlanta in April to highlight a $158 million grant the city received toward “The Stitch.”

The project looks to reconnect neighborhoods split apart by the construction of the downtown connector.

After her most recent visit, Georgia’s Republican party chair Josh McKoon sent a statement: “No amount of visits to Georgia will erase the damage done by their policies. Georgians are looking forward to a second Trump administration and a return to an economy that works for everyone.”

With Georgia expected to be a battleground state once again, visits from the campaigns for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will certainly pick up over the next few months.

Biden and Trump agreed to meet in Atlanta on June 27 for a presidential debate at CNN Studios in midtown Atlanta.

