Unemployment across Georgia grows in October, with one exception

ATLANTA — With the exception of just one region in Georgia, the whole state saw unemployment rates increase in October.

The news comes from the Georgia Department of Labor, which said aside from the Three Rivers Regional Commission, unemployment ticked upward across Georgia.

Only Three Rivers, with a regional office based in Griffin, Ga., did not see unemployment levels rise.

It’s holding steady at 3.4%.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said despite the unemployment rate rising, the state was still doing better than the national average.

“As job growth slows across the nation, Georgia’s resilience shines through—driven by commonsense policies that prioritize opportunity, growth, and a workforce ready to lead. This stability proves that Georgia’s economy is built not just to withstand challenges but to thrive for generations to come,” Thompson said in a statement.

Currently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the national unemployment rate was 4.1% in October.

For Georgia, the unemployment rate was 3.6%, with some variation depending on region.

The Atlanta Regional Commission reported unemployment at 3.5%, with a decrease of 11,984 in the labor force that month. Still, year-to-date, the overall labor force was still up 20,323.

