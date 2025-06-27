Uber adds robo-deliveries to Atlanta AI rollout

ATLANTA — The same week Uber officially launched its Atlanta Waymo robotaxi service, the company doubled down to deliver another artificial intelligence offering.

On Thursday, Uber revealed its latest robot venture, beginning testing of its robo-delivery option for some Uber Eats-participating businesses.

Starting Thursday, customers who order food from Rreal Tacos Midtown, Ponko Chicken and Shake Shack will have the potential to get their meals delivered by a robot.

Atlanta will be the fourth city to use the program, including Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The delivery robots were created by Serve Robotics.

“As one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the Southeast, Atlanta is a strategic next step for our planned nationwide expansion,” Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, said in a statement. “We are pleased to be one of the first robotics companies to enter the market and bring our friendly approach to delivery.”

With the launch of the program, Uber said it’ll be the first time the tech is used in Atlanta for the general public.

Additionally, the company is working to get more businesses involved in the program, saying more restaurants will be added.

The “announcement with Serve Robotics marks our first entry with autonomous delivery in Atlanta,” Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber, said Thursday. “We continue to drive innovation with a commitment to making food delivery as convenient as possible.”

So here’s how it works.

In the Uber Eats app, you’ll be able to get tracking notifications in real-time. As the delivery robot arrives, customers will get a notification asking them to “unlock” the hatch on the robot to grab your food order from inside.

The robots will wait 10 minutes, “so there’s no rush,” Uber said in a statement.

Just like normal deliveries, customers will be able to rate their experience in the app as well.

The delivery robots have a 48 mile range, can travel up to four miles per hour and have been tested to work in both extreme heat and inclement weather, “perfect for unpredictable Atlanta weather.”

For Uber Eats customers, the Serve delivery bots will work from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., though Uber officials said those hours could change as they expand.

Just like the Uber Waymo partnership for autonomous rideshare service, the delivery bots will deliver with no need to tip.

