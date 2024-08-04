Tropical Storm Debby on path to impacts parts of Georgia damaged by Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to impact parts of South Georgia that were damaged about the same time last year by Hurricane Idalia.

According to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz, Debby could bring historical levels of flooding to parts of South Georgia, with 10-20 inches of rain falling by the time the storm passes.

While the Debby is still currently a tropical storm, it could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the Big Bend of Florida.

It will then move into South Georgia sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

One of those places expected to be impacted is Valdosta.

About the same time last year, Hurricane Idalia barreled through the same area causing “significant damage” to Valdosta.

At one point, about 97% of the city was without power and many of the city’s streets were impassable because of fallen trees and limbs.

“It was pretty intense. It was nothing like I’ve ever seen in Georgia before. We’ve been without power for about eight hours now,” Samantha Medrano told Channel 2′s Jorge Esteves at the time.

According to posts on its Facebook page, Valdosta said city offices would be closed Monday in preparation for the storm.

“Now is the time to finish up your preparations and make sure to charge your phones, electronics and have multiple ways to receive alerts and notifications,” the city said in another post.

