Water rescues underway in South Georgia as Hurricane Idalia moves through

VALDOSTA, Ga. — As Hurricane Idalia bares down on South Georgia, the city of Valdosta is asking people in that area to shelter in place because of “significant damage” caused by the storm.
“Many roads are impassable due to flooding, debris, or lines in the roadway. The recovery efforts are underway, but the damage is vast,” the city said in a Facebook post.
One of the areas the city is telling people to stay away from the E. Park Avenue area.
The city shared photos of water rescues underway to get people out of an apartment building as flood waters have overtaken parts of the first floor.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer in Valdosta and will have LIVE updates on the damage there, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
