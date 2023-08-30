Hurricane Idalia: Hundreds of flights in and out of Atlanta canceled, delayed

ATLANTA — Hurricane Idalia is causing flight delays and cancellations in Atlanta and across the southeast.
Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando are the airports seeing the biggest impacts.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at Hartsfield-Jackson this morning where travelers had to deal with these cancellations and delays.
As of 10:30 a.m., 107 flights have been delayed and 110 flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to FlightAware.com/
Of those canceled flights, Delta has seen the most with 81 cancellations thus far on Wednesday.
At Hartsfield-Jackson, hundreds of flights going to Sarasota, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tallahassee have been canceled.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News as we continue to follow Hurricane Idalia and its impacts across the Southeast
