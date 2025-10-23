The trees are starting to turn. Here is when you can expect to see peak colors across North Georgia

ATLANTA — Now that we’re into the third week of October, we’re starting to see more color in the leaves as they get ready to fall.
Parts of the Southeast are already starting to reach their peak colors, but we still have some time before that happens across most of North Georgia.
As of Wednesday, parts of the Northeast Georgia mountains around Blairsville had reached moderate fall colors, and near peak colors in some of the much higher elevations of Towns and Rabun counties.
That same area is expected to reach its peak colors by the end of the month, which is next week.
For areas north of Atlanta and into the rest of the North Georgia Mountains, the peak colors will happen in early November.
For much of the city of Atlanta and areas south of the city, the peak colors will happen in mid-November.
