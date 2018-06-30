Thousands expected to march in immigration rally in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Thousands of advocates and protesters are expected to march in metro Atlanta for the "Families Being Together Rally."
Demonstrators told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen they are calling for the end of child separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The planned rally Saturday is one of many across the country.
The plan is to march from the Atlanta Detention Center around 10 a.m. to the federal courthouse.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the rally, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
Those marching said they want make their voices heard on the situation at the border. The rally comes nearly a week after the Trump administration reversed its zero-tolerance policy at the border.
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took action last week and signed an executive order closing all jails to ICE detainees.
“The rallying call is that families belong together and that no child no human belongs in a cage,” said Rep. Deborah Gonzalez, from the Asian-Latino Caucus.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}