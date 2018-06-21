  • Atlanta Mayor orders jail to refuse new ICE detainees

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday announced that she had signed an executive order prohibiting the city’s jail from accepting new detainees of the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

    Bottoms said that she had concerns about a potential unintended consequence of individuals being sent private, substandard, for-profit facilities elsewhere in the state as a result of the order.

    Bottoms called on the Trump Administration and Congress to enact “humane and comprehensive measures that address our broken immigration system.”

