Over $1.2M worth of pot seized in massive grow house bust, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A drug task force raided an upscale home Friday in Canton, discovering more than 100 pounds of marijuana. The alleged operation left neighbors stunned.
“This is not a mom and pop operation. This is a very sophisticated operation," investigators told Channel 2 Action News.
Carlos Suarez-Diaz was arrested in the bust, and remains in jail without bond. He was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession and manufacturing marijuana, obstruction of an officer, and escape.
The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said there were approximately 287 plants found with a street value of $1,287,000.
