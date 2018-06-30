  • 8 people shot at nightclub in south Georgia, authorities say

    TURNER COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in south Georgia are investigating a shooting that left eight people injured. 

    The shooting happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning at a nightclub in Ashburn, which is 160 miles south of Atlanta. 

    No one was killed in the shooting, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    The Ashburn Police Department says it is investigating the shooting with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

    Authorities are asking anyone who was at the nightclub at the time of the shooting to call police to help give a "detailed view of what went on."

    Anyone with information or was at the nightclub is encouraged to call investigators at 229-567-2323. 

