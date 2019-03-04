0 This is the story behind the viral photos of professor holding baby while teaching

ATLANTA - Pictures of a Morehouse College professor holding a student’s baby while he taught went viral over the weekend, and now we’re getting the story behind the photos.

It's Dr. Nathan Alexander's job to solve problems, and he told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he will take any steps to help a student in need -- like senior Wayne Hayer.

Last Friday, Hayer was a little "nervous" about stepping into Alexander's algebra class.

"And so, right when I was about to turn around, (thinking,) 'I'm not doing this,' Dr. Alexander told me, ‘No. Come. Come, come, come,'" Hayer said.

Hayer had his baby daughter, Asada, with him. He told Petersen that his wife was out getting their child's birth certificate and they couldn't get a sitter.

"He saw me with my bookbag and baby backpack and said, ‘You know what, you could take notes better if I held her,’" Hayer said.

"Oh, she was so sweet. She had a pacifier there, and I was rocking her as I was doing some of the equations," Alexander said.

Classmate Nick Vaughn took the pictures that have since gone viral.

"Man, if I could show my mom this when I get home, she won't believe it," Vaughn said.

Hayer said he and his wife will never forget this act of kindness from a teacher he will always look up to.

"We see you. A young father trying to do your thing, bringing your baby to class. We're not here to judge you. We're rooting for you. That was the most important part to me,” Hayer said.

