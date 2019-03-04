BREAKING: Arrest made in death of missing 11-year-old girl from Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - An arrest has been made in the death of a missing 11-year-old Georgia girl whose body was found in Alabama.
Christopher Madison, 33, has been charged with capital murder in Amberly Barnett's death, according to the DeKalb County Alabama Sheriff's Office.
Barnett, who is from Polk County, Georgia, was last seen Friday night at her aunt’s home. DeKalb County Alabama Sheriff Nick Welden confirmed that her body was found Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m.
Jail records show that Madison was booked Saturday night and is being held without bond.
We're working to learn more about his connection to Barnett, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'The devastation is incredible' - Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama, damage homes in Ga.
- PHOTOS: Widespread damage in Talbot County after tornado rips through
- Driver films avalanche crashing down Colorado mountainside
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke to the girl's mother exclusively Sunday night before the arrest was announced Monday.
“Nobody should bury their 11-year-old child. Nobody should have hurt her," Jonie Barnett said.
Jonie Barnett fought back tears as she talked about her daughter.
"I couldn't have asked for a better daughter," she said.
Jonie Barnett said her daughter loved science, and was caring and smart.
"Come and do it to me. Don't do it to her. Don't take my baby," she said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}