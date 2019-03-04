Medical assistant forged prescriptions for pain pills, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A former medical assistant has been charged with 97 felonies after police said she forged prescriptions to get thousands of pain pills.
Investigators said the former assistant stole two prescription pads from the OBGYN office where she worked, filled out prescriptions for herself and forged a doctor’s name on them over the course of two years.
The woman was arrested after officers searched her home. She has since bonded out of jail.
What authorities found during that search, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
