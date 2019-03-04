SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A water main break is affecting several communities throughout south Fulton County.
Atlanta Watershed Management officials said a 30-inch transmission water main broke in the area of 1195 Fairburn Road.
Channel 2 viewers sent in photos showing a massive amount of water spewing from the main which flooded the parking lot of nearby businesses.
The water was so high, it touched the headlights of the cars in the parking lot. Customers inside the businesses said they were tramped inside.
Atlanta Watershed said crews are at the scene working on containing the leak and that customers in the are area will see little to no water pressure until the main is fixed.
They have also issued a boil water advisory for Chattahoochee Hills, the City of South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn and Hapeville.
Atlanta Watershed said water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil before use.
