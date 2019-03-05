More than two dozen Fulton County schools are under a boil-water order because of a water main break that has caused low water pressure.
Fulton County Schools said that the district was notified Tuesday about the problem by the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.
“All schools are open, and our school system is enacting safety plans that ensure students are safe and in sanitary conditions. Bottled water has been provided to all impacted schools and cafeterias are planning alternate meals that are healthy and ensure safety. Our schools have back-up systems that keep our restrooms in working order,” the district said in a statement.
The 25 affected schools are: A. Philip Randolph Elementary, Bethune Elementary, Campbell Elementary, Cliftondale Elementary, Evoline C. West Elementary, Feldwood Elementary, Gullatt Elementary, Hapeville Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Love T. Nolan Elementary, Oakley Elementary, Renaissance Elementary, Seaborn Lee Elementary, S.L. Lewis Elementary, Stonewall Tell Elementary, Wolf Creek Elementary, Bear Creek Middle School, Camp Creek Middle School, McNair Middle School, Renaissance Middle School, Sandtown Middle School, Banneker High, Creekside High, Langston Hughes High and Westlake High.
This story was written by Vanessa McCray of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
