Thieves steal woman's car right out of her garage, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking for thieves who took a woman's car right out of her garage.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson received video of the robbery.
"Right when it happened, I just, I just fell apart," the victim said.
Why she believes the crooks watched and waited for her, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Fight between two women at Kroger leads to shooting
- Bar claims reality TV star ditched bill, almost ran over employee
- Be weather aware: Strong storms, possible isolated tornadoes moving in
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}