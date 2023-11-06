Thank you for bean a friend: After 12 years Atlanta coffee shop brewing up it’s last cup of joe

ATLANTA — Sip happens, and after over a decade of taking life one cup at a time, an Atlanta coffee shop will be closing its doors for good.

The Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, which refers to its guests as ‘Sugs,’ recently announced that the store will shut down.

The shop which sits on the corner of Ormewood and Moreland has been creating the ‘frappe-turnity’ for the last 12 years.

According to a letter to its customers, the business said this was the best time to close its doors.

The company said the recent rent increase has caused them to not be able to afford the lease.

“Each and every price increase we made in the last two years went directly to the rise in the cost of goods and pay increases for the team as we tried to navigate the cost of living crisis in this city,” the company stated.

The owner, Krystle Rodriguez, said they stayed true to their mission and understanding their customers.

“I know our customers are trying just as hard to survive right now. I don’t have the power to fix that, but as a business owner, I do have a choice of whether or not to participate,” Rodriguez said.

The announcement came as the shop wanted to give customers enough time to come and experience Hodgepodge.

The last day of operation will be Dec. 31.

