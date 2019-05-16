  • Tex McIver fighting to stop wrongful death lawsuit for killing his wife

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The fight over a wrongful death lawsuit against an attorney who killed his wife went before an appeal court Thursday.

    Tex McIver is currently serving a life sentence for killing Diane McIver in 2016.

    He claims he accidently shot his wife. Now, he is fighting to stop the lawsuit by his wife's estate.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne is inside the courtroom listening to the arguments for a LIVE report on Channel A Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories