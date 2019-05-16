Tex McIver fighting to stop wrongful death lawsuit for killing his wife

ATLANTA - The fight over a wrongful death lawsuit against an attorney who killed his wife went before an appeal court Thursday.
Tex McIver is currently serving a life sentence for killing Diane McIver in 2016.
He claims he accidently shot his wife. Now, he is fighting to stop the lawsuit by his wife's estate.
