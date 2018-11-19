Teen gang members accused of 2 murders, string of armed robberies, police say

ATLANTA - The search is on for three members of a criminal gang just indicted for a string of armed robberies, car jackings and murders.
Two of the three are out on bond for armed robbery.
In some of the crimes, investigators told Channel 2's Tom Regan the suspects used a gun with a large barrel-shaped ammunition clip. The choice of weapon has given them their nickname, "The Drum Gun Killers."
The trio is accused of shooting and killing a man in his friend's driveway in southwest Atlanta.
"It's heart wrenching that someone as young as 15 would be involved in incidents that are so serious, not just robberies but killing people in our community," said District Attorney Paul Howard.
Why the district attorney says this shines a bigger light on the gang problems in Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}