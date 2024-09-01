Atlanta

Teen driver gets away from APD during chase, but gets caught when he crashes the car

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Derrick Martinez (Atlanta Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are sharing dash camera and body camera video of a chase and arrest where the driver would’ve gotten away if he hadn’t crashed the car.

Officers tried pulling over a Chevrolet Camaro just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 for having a fraudulent license plate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Instead, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Derrick Martinez, sped off at a “reckless and dangerous speed.”

Eventually, police stopped chasing Martinez.

But they later found the car again. This time, it was crashed and blocking other drivers from passing.

TRENDING STORIES:

They found Martinez running away from the crash and were able to stop and arrest him.

He faces 15 charges, including hit and run, possession of marijuana, racing and a dozen more traffic charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

West Ga. high school quarterback rushed to the hospital after going down mid-game A high school quarterback went down during the fourth quarter of his Friday night game with a serious injury.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read