Teen driver gets away from APD during chase, but gets caught when he crashes the car

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are sharing dash camera and body camera video of a chase and arrest where the driver would’ve gotten away if he hadn’t crashed the car.
Officers tried pulling over a Chevrolet Camaro just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 for having a fraudulent license plate.
Instead, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Derrick Martinez, sped off at a “reckless and dangerous speed.”
Eventually, police stopped chasing Martinez.
But they later found the car again. This time, it was crashed and blocking other drivers from passing.
They found Martinez running away from the crash and were able to stop and arrest him.
He faces 15 charges, including hit and run, possession of marijuana, racing and a dozen more traffic charges.
