Sweet tea ribs or chipotle ribs? Friendly competition being held among SEC fans at championship

ATLANTA — The food and beverage partner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium wants to see who has more team spirit: Georgia fans or Texas fans.

For the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Levy is introducing a signature Rack-O-Rib volcano dish. But there are only 100 of them, so it’s a race to see which group of fans can show their support.

After placing your order, workers will add sauce to the full rack of St. Louis ribs based on your team.

If you want to support the Dawgs, a sweet tea barbeque sauce will be slathered on the rack of ribs. Texas Longhorns fans will get a chipotle barbeque sauce.

The rack of ribs is also filled with mac and cheese and sits on a base of kettle chips.

The Rack-O-Rib volcano costs $30 and can be found at Molly B’s inside the stadium.

