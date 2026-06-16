Suspect in Georgia State MARTA stabbing captured; victim also being charged

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man in a stabbing at a MARTA station last month.

On May 24, MARTA police responded to a fight that ended in a stabbing at the Georgia State station. Weeks later, police have identified and captured the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Quinton Sharp, 36, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Monday at the Vine City MARTA station. He had a knife when he was arrested.

Police say the victim, 40-year-old Xavier Clark, hit Sharp in the face, which led to the fight and stabbing.

Clark was stabbing in the chest, arm, back and knee. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and will survive his injuries.

Sharp is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He was also issued a lifetime ban from MARTA.

TRENDING STORIES:

MARTA police say charges are also pending against Clark for the fight, but they did not specify what charges he will face.

This was one of several violent incidents involving MARTA that led to a federal investigation.

Margaret Sams-Swan, 66, was stabbed 20 times on board a MARTA train at the Oakland station last month. She died from her injuries.

Last week, 17-year-old J’Von Easterling was studying for the SAT on a MARTA train when he was shot in the hand and leg.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group