MARTA board welcomes federal investigation following several violent incidents on its trains

ATLANTA — MARTA says it welcomes a federal investigation into its security practices after a number of violent incidents, including the stabbing death of a woman two weeks ago.

Transit union members demonstrated outside MARTA headquarters on Thursday, demanding the board do something to make them and the public safer.

Local union president David Ward welcomes the federal investigation into MARTA safety, but only, he said, if it does something to keep them safe.

“Enough is enough. It’s just now that things have been coming to public light there’s something being done. But we’re saying, ‘Hey, look. Don’t forget about us,’” Ward said.

Inside, MARTA’s board of directors met for the first time since the federal government announced it wanted to audit the transit authority’s security plan.

This comes after a series of violent incidents at MARTA stations and on trains, including the stabbing death of Margaret Sams-Swan two weeks ago.

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MARTA’s police chief Scott Kreher admitted the incidents have taken a toll on his officers, who he said are working overtime to keep the public safe.

“They are working under extreme stress right now. We’ve had some significant events lately that I think we’re going to talk about later, but I wanted to share that they are really out there sweating, literally and figuratively, and really trying their best,” Kreher said.

Kreher explained that local police departments will patrol their MARTA stations during the World Cup, freeing up his officers to be on trains and on platforms while they’re working with state and Atlanta police to keep the city center safe.

Board Chair Jennifer Ide said she’s confident the investigation and MARTA’s plan will turn out well.

“I hope that as the world visits Atlanta in these next couple of weeks, everybody has a fantastic experience riding our system,” Ide said.

MARTA’s Interim CEO admits they’re all disappointed that it doesn’t appear the new MARTA trains will be ready in time for the World Cup, but he also said MARTA has met the mark more often than not on a number of projects over the past six months.

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