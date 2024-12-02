Suspect enters plea agreement in security guard’s shooting death outside Atlanta hookah bar

ATLANTA — Nearly three years after an Atlanta security guard’s murder, his killer has learned his fate.

In February 2022, a man got into a fight with a 28-year-old security guard at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street.

That security guard was Tyshon ‘Ty’ Ross. Once they were outside the bar, police said a man started shooting and one of the bullets hit Ross. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department arrested 21-year-old Damon Wilson Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with Ross’ family on WSB Tonight on Sunday.

Ross was engaged to marry Aaliyah Strong. She said the trial had faced multiple delays. According to court records, it was supposed to start in Feb. 2023. A judge had rescheduled it at least twice since.

“If we can make it through this trial and get the verdict that we hope for, that will be a good holiday wish for us,” said Strong.

On Monday, the trial against Wilson was set to begin but a plea agreement was announced before a jury selection.

On Monday, Wilson entered a negotiated plea to the following charges:

Murder, reduced to voluntary manslaughter: 20 years to serve;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: merges into count one as a matter of law;

Simple battery (misdemeanor): 12 months to serve concurrent to count one;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: five years to serve consecutive to count one;

Wilson was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

The plea came as a result of a joint recommendation from the State and the defense. The prosecution team also spoke with the parents of the victim, Tyshon Ross, and they expressed support for the plea agreement. Mr. Ross’s mother spoke during the plea hearing and voiced that she was thankful that the case was coming to a close.

