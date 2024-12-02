18-year-old girl shot in SW Atlanta, crime scene tape up around 2 homes

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of the day in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. on Addington Street. Police said a 18-year-old girl was shot around the corner near 278 Florida Ave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene for Channel 2 Action News at Noon and spotted police focusing their investigation at two homes. Both homes had crime scene tape around them.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The 18-year-old is stable at the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group