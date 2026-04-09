Suspect accused of beating elderly victim unconscious at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say beat an elderly victim unconscious.
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Atlanta police said the assault happened on March 20 at a gas station located at 1917 Pryor Road.
Video released by APD shows the suspect appearing to get angry with someone off-screen.
Investigators say that’s when the suspect physically assaulted the elderly victim and knocked them unconscious.
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If you recognize this man or know his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers in the following ways.
- Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
- Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
- Use the P3 Tips app
- Text CSGA to 738477
Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
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