Suspect accused of beating elderly victim unconscious at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say beat an elderly victim unconscious.

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Atlanta police said the assault happened on March 20 at a gas station located at 1917 Pryor Road.

Video released by APD shows the suspect appearing to get angry with someone off-screen.

Investigators say that’s when the suspect physically assaulted the elderly victim and knocked them unconscious.

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If you recognize this man or know his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers in the following ways.

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app

Text CSGA to 738477

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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