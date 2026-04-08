Metro Atlanta teen kidnapped, left for dead on roadside

NEWARK, N.J. — A metro Atlanta man is now charged after authorities said he kidnapped and shot his ex-girlfriend, leaving her for dead on the side of the road.

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The victim, identified by family as India Heath, 18, was traveling from Georgia to New York to celebrate Christmas with family on December 24, 2025, when she got into an argument with her former boyfriend, Jovan Young, 37, of Jonesboro.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Young pulled out a gun during the argument and shot Heath in the abdomen, leaving her paralyzed.

After the shooting, Young reportedly transported Heath from New York to Denville, N.J., without her consent, holding her in his vehicle for several hours before leaving her on the roadside. She was later found by law enforcement and rushed to a hospital, where she has undergone multiple surgeries.

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“By the grace of God and the compassion of a stranger—an angel we may never know—India was found in time and rushed to the hospital,“ a GoFundMe set up by her family said.

The family seeks financial support to cover medical bills as Heath recovers and returns home to Georgia, where her seven-month-old daughter is. If you would like to donate, click here.

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Young was arrested on December 25, 2025, and prosecutors filed charges on March 31.

He faces one count of kidnapping and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Kidnapping carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the firearm charge carries up to 15 years. Both charges include fines of up to $250,000.

Authorities said Young was found in possession of a gun matching the description of the weapon used in the shooting, which included a green laser. He was ordered detained following his initial appearance in Newark federal court.

The shooting has left Heath’s family grappling with the trauma, but they remain thankful for her survival.

“Despite everything, we remain positive and faithful about her healing,” the family statement said.

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