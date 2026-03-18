Study by recruitment firm shows AI-generated applications slowing Atlanta hiring processes

ATLANTA — In a new study released Wednesday, recruitment firm Robert Half reports that use of artificial intelligence to fill job applications is dragging out hiring timelines in Atlanta, and across the U.S.

According to the company, this is a “sharp reversal from the productivity gains many expected.”

In a survey of hiring managers in Atlanta, 77% said AI-generated applications are slowing things down.

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“AI has transformed hiring at every stage,” Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half, said in a statement. “Companies are looking to hire, but a surge in unverified applications is extending timelines and delaying critical work.”

Nearly half of the managers surveyed said hiring was delayed by one or two weeks, while another 10% said delays were two weeks or more.

The vast majority of Atlanta recruiting teams told Robert Half in the survey that they were dealing with heavier workloads as “AI-tailored applications surge.”

Nearly 70% of hiring managers in the area said AI-enhanced resumes made it harder to verify job skills of candidates.

“AI has made it easier to generate applications, but it hasn’t made it easier to identify the right talent. In many cases, it’s doing the opposite — increasing the need for trusted experts who can validate skills and deliver qualified candidates quickly," Fay said.

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