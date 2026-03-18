Former Georgia sheriff’s deputy, wife arrested for cruelty to children, influencing witnesses

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia deputy and his wife are in jail without bond after being accused of being cruel to children and attempting to influence witnesses to alleged crimes.

Former Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy Michael Scott Dorough and his wife Ashley Dorough were arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation in to child cruelty, incest and influencing witnesses.

The specifics of the case were not released by either sheriff’s office.

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Jail records and statements from Jones County officials said the husband and wife were in jail and were not awarded bond.

The arrest of both Doroughs was announced Tuesday.

Michael Dorough was also terminated from his employment with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“The charges involving Deputy Michael Dorough are extremely serious and deeply concerning. As a result, he has been terminated from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff David Davis said in a statement. “Let me be clear — no one is above the law. We will fully cooperate with the legal process and the agencies investigating this case. We remain committed to protecting children and upholding the highest standards within the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.”

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