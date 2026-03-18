DeKalb man sentenced for ‘broad daylight’ gas station murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia man has been convicted after a deadly gas station shooting that prosecutors say unfolded in broad daylight.

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The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found Antjuan Harrison, 27, guilty on March 12 in connection with the 2023 killing of Tori Dundas, 32.

Harrison was convicted of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

The following day, a judge sentenced Harrison to life in prison plus five years to be served consecutively.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on July 12, 2023, at a gas station in the 6700 block of Browns Mill Road in Stonecrest.

When DeKalb County police arrived, they found Dundas lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the shooting. Authorities say a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-300 pulled into the station, and Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat, got out and confronted Dundas, who was in the back seat.

Harrison was armed with a 9mm Glock pistol that had been illegally modified to function as an automatic weapon.

Investigators say Harrison shot Dundas with the gun before the two struggled over their weapons. Although Dundas was also armed, Harrison ultimately gained control of both guns.

As Dundas tried to get back into the car, Harrison shot him twice in the chest, causing him to collapse, according to authorities.

Authorities say Harrison then returned briefly to the vehicle, grabbed his belongings, and went through Dundas’s pockets, taking about $5,000 before leaving the scene.

Harrison was arrested on September 22, 2023. Ballistics testing later confirmed the weapon he had at the time of his arrest was the same modified firearm used in the killing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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