Georgia gas prices: Georgia House votes to suspend state gas tax

ATLANTA — The Georgia House passed a measure Wednesday to temporarily suspend the state gas tax as gas prices continue to rise amid the war in Iran.

The House measure will now head to the Georgia Senate for their vote. If the Senate passes it, it will still require Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.76 as of Thursday morning. The national average is around $3.88.

We are keeping you on top of gas prices every morning. What to expect when you stop and fill up, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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The governor has suspended the gas tax at least three times before with executive orders instead of measures through the General Assembly.

The longest stretch ran from March 2022 to January 2023 when prices topped $4 a gallon. He did it again from Sept. to Nov. 2023 citing inflation concerns. In Oct. 2024, he suspended it for two weeks after Hurricane Helene.

Kemp hasn’t spoken about the latest measure from the House, but briefly responded earlier this month to a push from some lawmakers to suspend it.

Kemp said while the state has used a suspension of the gas tax “very effectively in the past,” it had been “targeted and strategic.”

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