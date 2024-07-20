Stranded passengers in ‘every nook and cranny’ of Atlanta airport after global IT outage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people are still stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other airports nationwide after what is being called the largest IT outage in history.

Airports, banks, hospitals, government agencies and more across the country are still trying to recover from the global outage.

Today, Microsoft said it has been working with software company CrowdStrike, which caused the outage, to find a solution. They say hundreds of their engineers are working directly with customers to restore service.

Nationwide, more than 1,600 flights have been canceled. On Saturday alone, more than 630 flights from the Atlanta airport have been canceled.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is the hardest hit with more than 800 canceled flights nationwide.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at the busiest airport in the world on Saturday where she saw people stranded, looking for lost baggage, sleeping, sitting on the ground and more.

She spoke with some passengers who say they had to sleep in the terminal overnight.

“We were at B gate and there were people laying in every nook and cranny. It was crazy. I travel a fair amount and I’ve never dealt with this before. It was pretty, pretty nuts,” passenger Daniel Delgado said.

Some airlines don’t rely as heavily as Delta on Crowdstrike’s platforms. American Airlines said on Saturday they had just one cancellation in Atlanta and has completely recovered.

