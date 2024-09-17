State agency enters new partnerships to boost literacy rates across Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Reads, part of the Georgia Council on Literacy, entered into a new partnership with the Share the Magic Foundation, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA)/Georgia City Solutions, and the Get Georgia Reading Campaign in a new move to boost literacy across the state.

The Georgia Council on Literacy is part of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

By partnering with Share the Magic and the other organizations, Georgia Reads plans to hold several events beginning in January to encourage reading and student participation.

“Since its inception 2016, the Share the Magic Foundation has been dedicated to transforming children’s lives through literacy,” Malcolm Mitchell, CEO & Founder of the Share the Magic Foundation, who is also a public speaker, author and Super Bowl Champion, said in a statement. “As a lifelong Georgia resident, it’s an honor to partner with Georgia Reads to amplify my Foundation’s mission in my home state and extend its impact across all age groups. Having personally struggled with reading as a child, this cause is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to serving as a passionate advocate for Georgia Reads and its vital work.”

GMA, a statewide nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, works to advocate with lawmakers for employee benefits, education and consulting services focused on improving literacy and reducing intergenerational poverty. They have been active when it comes to literacy programs around Georgia, officials said.

“Our partnership with Georgia Reads aims to create a comprehensive statewide model that ensures every Georgian has the opportunity to read, learn, and succeed,” said Larry Hanson, CEO & Executive Director of GMA. “We are committed to improving literacy outcomes not only for every student in every school across our state but also for every adult. We take pride in being part of this collaborative and transformative effort to enhance literacy throughout Georgia.”

The planned events include:

Georgia Reads Community Awards

READBowl

Georgia Reads Day

“World Champions of Reading” on Super Bowl Sunday

