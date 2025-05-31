Special art display celebrates Arthritis Awareness Month in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The National Arthritis Foundation is celebrating Arthritis Awareness Month in Atlanta with a special piece of art.

It’s a tiny green door that’s now in place at the Arthritis Foundation’s headquarters in Midtown Atlanta.

The green symbolizes unity and resilience for the 60 million Americans currently living with Arthritis.

Artist Karen Anderson Singer created the artwork.

Steven Taylor, President & Chief Executive Officer, said the art is a symbol of what the foundation is for.

“[It] exemplifies what the Arthritis Foundation is all about, a door, open door,” Taylor said. “Everyone’s welcome. Everyone’s welcome to come through and get free services from the Arthritis Foundation in whichever form they’re living with.”

The National Arthritis Foundation has called Atlanta home since 1974.

