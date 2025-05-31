Weekend starting off dry

The weekend is starting off dry with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said the sun will stick around Saturday before some clouds build in on Sunday.

Still, the weather will remain mostly dry, though an isolated shower is possible.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Heading into the week, Deon said we will have a nice stretch of dry days and high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

Sunny Saturday, temperatures in the lower 80s

Some clouds come in Sunday, possible isolated shower

Dry days to start the work week

