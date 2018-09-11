0 Son of woman stabbed fears attack could have ended much worse

ATLANTA - The son of a woman who was stabbed multiple times as she went for a walk says he can't understand what motivated a man to attack her.

Channel 2 Action News first brought you this story on Monday when reporter Tom Jones spoke to witnesses about the violent attack that happened Sunday morning.

Derrick Bradley told Jones his mother is in a lot of pain.

"To see her the way she is. It hurts me," he said.

Bradley said it is difficult seeing his mother, Terri Bradley, 63, in so much pain.

"She got a lot of puncture marks, scars and staples," he said.

Police said Gerald Jones, 20, stabbed Bradley multiple times as she used her walker to take a stroll on Ormond Street around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Bradley's son said his mother is harmless and wouldn't hurt a fly.

"I'm trying to figure out why would he do that to a 63-year-old woman. On a walker," he pondered.

MARTA bus driver Winston Douglas saw the attack as he drove bus route 49 that morning. He jumped off the bus, found a large stick and hit Jones with it.

"He just kept hitting him and that finally got him off of her," bus passenger June Jarrett said.

Jarret got off the bus and used her work apron to stop Bradley's bleeding until paramedics arrived.

Montez Daugherty saw Douglas and Jones tussling.

He and the bus driver hog-tied Jones with an extension cord until police arrived.

Daugherty was also stabbed during the incident. Despite that, he told me he's hero. "I think the MARTA bus driver was the actual hero," he proclaimed.

Bradley's son agrees. He added that everyone who helped his mother is a hero.

"Because if they weren't there she would be gone. I know she would," he said.

Jones is being held on aggravated assault charges.

Bradley is in stable condition. Police said Jones told them he wanted to kill her and he has violent tendencies.

Bradley's son said his family bears some responsibility for not keeping an eye on him.

